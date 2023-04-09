Fraley leads Reds to comeback victory over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Fraley hit a bases-clearing double in the ninth inning to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-4 comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Jason Vosler doubled and drove in two runs for the Reds, who avoided a three-game sweep. Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer for the Phillies. Kevin Herget tossed two innings of scoreless relief for the Reds. The Phillies’ Seranthony Domínguez loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on a pair of walks and TJ Friedl’s infield single. He had Fraley in a 1-2 hole before the Reds’ designated hitter golfed a double to short right to put Cincinnati ahead.

