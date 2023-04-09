Mavs turn focus to Irving after reserve-filled loss to Spurs
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks are now turning their attention to re-signing Kyrie Irving. They sat the eight-time All-Star in the final two games, both losses. The reserve-filled finale was a 138-117 loss to San Antonio. Fellow All-Star Luka Doncic and five other regulars also didn’t play in the finale. The NBA is investigating Dallas over the roster decisions. Irving declined to meet with reporters for a season-ending interview. The Mavs acquired him on an expiring contract on a blockbuster deal with Brooklyn.