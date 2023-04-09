NBA in Mexico: G League team hopes it’s laying foundation

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The early success of the G League team in Mexico City has fans hoping one day Mexico can be the home of an NBA expansion franchise. It’s a longshot but that hasn’t dampened the optimism. When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver visited Mexico in December, he said the Capitanes would give the league a great opportunity to see if Mexico could be considered for a franchise in the future. So far, it appears the G League organization is on the right path.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.