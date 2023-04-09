Nets’ Bridges starts 83rd game, extends streak, then leaves

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges kept his ironman streak alive, starting his 83rd game of the season before committing a foul and immediately checking out of the game. Bridges was the only starter to play for either team when the Nets hosted the Philadelphia 76ers in their season finale, a week before they meet in the first round of the playoffs. Because he was acquired in the midseason trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, Bridges had one more game available to play. He was playing only to keep alive his streak of never missing a game in college or the pros. The game Sunday was his 392nd straight in the NBA. He immediately fouled and left after four seconds.

