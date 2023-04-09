Pritchard’s triple-double leads Celtics past Hawks, 120-114

BOSTON (AP) — Payton Pritchard finished with his first career triple-double with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists and the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-114 in a matchup of mostly reserves in the regular-season finale for both teams. Derrick White was the only regular starter to play for Boston. In his 82nd game and starting for the 70th time, he played five minutes, going 1 of 2 on 3-point attempts. De’Andre Hunter was the only starter to play for Atlanta, scoring 14 points. Pritchard completed his triple-double with an assist on JD Davidson’s basket with just under eight minutes left. The crowd gave him a big hand when they showed Pritchard’s stat line on the video board.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.