Ravens agree to 1-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr.

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year contract with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Ravens announced the move Sunday. The 30-year-old Beckham did not play last season following ACL surgery. He joins a Baltimore team that used the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has asked to be traded. Even with Jackson, the Ravens’ passing game was limited by a lack of production from their wide receivers. Rashod Bateman played only six games last season. Aside from tight end Mark Andrews, no Baltimore player managed even 500 yards receiving.

