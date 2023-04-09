Ravens agree to 1-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr.

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year contract with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Ravens announced the move Sunday. The 30-year-old Beckham did not play last season following ACL surgery. He joins a Baltimore team that used the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has asked to be traded. Even with Jackson, the Ravens’ passing game was limited by a lack of production from their wide receivers. Rashod Bateman played only six games last season. Aside from tight end Mark Andrews, no Baltimore player managed even 500 yards receiving.

