Real Betis loses at home to Cadiz in Spanish league

By TALES AZZONI
MADRID (AP) — Real Betis’ hopes of grabbing a Champions League spot next season have taken a hit after a 2-0 loss at home against relegation-threatened Cadiz in the Spanish league. Betis’ third loss in its last four matches came with Manuel Pellegrini’s team playing with nine men for the final half-hour at the Benítez Villamarín Stadium in Seville. The result dropped Betis to sixth place. It’s six points behind fourth-place Real Sociedad in the final Champions League spot. Cadiz moved to 14th place, three points clear from the relegation zone.

