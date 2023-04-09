Rockets rally to top Wizards 114-109 in finale

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jabari Smith Jr. scored 20 points, and the Houston Rockets went on a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter to top the Washington Wizards 114-109 in the season finale for both. The Rockets won four of their last five games to finish 22-60 on the season. Washington played without Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma down the stretch and lost five of its last six to finish 35-47. The Wizards were up by 16 in the second quarter, but Houston had erased that deficit by the end of the third. Washington led 103-99 before the Rockets scored the next dozen points to take control.

