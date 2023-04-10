Guardians starter McKenzie progressing from shoulder strain

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie is set to resume his throwing program after making progress in his recovery from a shoulder strain. The team says McKenzie, who has been sidelined to start the season with a strained teres major muscle, was checked by Dr. Jason Genin on Sunday. The right-hander was cleared to throw with a weighted ball. As long as he doesn’t have any issues, McKenzie can begin throwing in a few days. Once he’s re-evaluated, the Guardians will have a better sense of when he can pitch in games again. Initially, the defending AL Central champions were worried the 25-year-old McKenzie could miss two months.

