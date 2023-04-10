Jon Rahm a Masters champion everyone saw coming

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm is the Masters champion. He said that would happen when he opened a fortune cookie nearly 10 years ago. And while the tweet from his fortune was all good fun, everyone could see what kind of talent was coming to golf. Rahm now has two majors among his 20 victories worldwide He’s already being asked about a career Grand Slam. He chalks that up to his determination to fight for everything he has. The Masters was a tough fight against Brooks Koepka and to hold off a charge from Phil Mickelson. Now Rahm is back to No. 1.

