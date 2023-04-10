Paolo’s Diary: Reflecting on Year 1 with the Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero’s rookie year with the Orlando Magic is over. In the sixth and final installment of his rookie diary with The Associated Press, Banchero talks about his plans for the summer and how excited he and the Magic are to keep building on their successes from this season. Banchero finished the year averaging 20 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He’s the frontrunner to win the NBA’s rookie of the year award.

By PAOLO BANCHERO For The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.