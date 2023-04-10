Unbeaten Rays making some early history with dominant start

The Tampa Bay Rays are on such a roll, the only question is which of their stats is most impressive. They’re the first team to start 9-0 since the 2003 Kansas City Royals. They’ve scored the most runs in baseball and allowed the fewest. They’ve won every game by at least four runs. The last team to win this many in a row by at least four — at any point in the season — was the 1939 New York Yankees. They did it for 10 straight games.

