Wawrinka wins but Murray loses in 1st round at Monte Carlo

MONACO (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam winners Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka have had contrasting fortunes in the first round of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters. Former champion Wawrinka rallied to win 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor. The 38-year-old Swiss next plays American Taylor Fritz. The 35-year-old Murray lost 6-1, 6-3 to 14th-seeded Alex de Minaur. The speedy Australian served out the match on his first match point when Murray’s backhand hit the net. Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy won 6-4, 6-2 against unseeded American Maxime Cressy. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas play in the second round Tuesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.