FIA to hear Ferrari’s request to review Sainz penalty

PARIS (AP) — Formula One’s governing body FIA says a hearing will take place next week addressing Ferrari’s request to review the time penalty given to Carlos Sainz Jr. at the crash-marred Australian Grand Prix. A virtual hearing will take place Tuesday after Ferrari initiated a right of review in the hope of getting the five-second time penalty handed to Sainz overturned. The Spanish driver was given the penalty after colliding with Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso on Lap 1 of the final grid restart. It demoted Sainz from fourth place with 12 points scored to 12th place and no points.

