Mavericks fined $750,000 by NBA for sitting players

The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000, saying the team engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league” by sitting out most of its key players against the Chicago Bulls on April 7 despite still having a chance to reach the postseason. The league’s investigation took less than a week. The NBA says Dallas violated the league’s policy on resting players and had a desire to lose the game “in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.