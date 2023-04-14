Phillies beat Reds 8-3 to snap 3-game losing streak

CINCINNATI (AP) — Taijuan Walker pitched six efficient innings, Philadelphia scored five runs in the first three innings and the Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Walker (1-1) had his longest outing of the season, allowing four hits and one run. He struck out three and walked two. Edmundo Sosa hit his second homer of the season for the defending National League champion Phillies. They had lost four out of five, scoring a combined 12 runs in the four losses. Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvaredo combined to pitch the seventh and eighth, and Connor Brogdon worked the ninth. Jake Fraley delivered Cincinnati’s only run against Walker with a third-inning RBI single.

