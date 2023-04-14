Schalke beats Hertha 5-2 in Bundesliga relegation scrap

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Marius Bülter scored twice to help boost Schalke’s hopes of staying in the Bundesliga with a 5-2 win over relegation candidate Hertha Berlin in their bottom-of-the-table showdown. Tim Skarke, Simon Terodde and Marcin Kaminski also scored for the Gelsenkirchen-based team, which climbed up to 16th place to leave Hertha in last. Schalke moved into the relegation playoff spot with six games remaining after the rest of the 27th round. It ended Schalke’s four-game winless run and stretched Hertha’s run without a victory to six games.

