Booker scores 38 points, Suns beat Clippers to even series

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 38 points, Kevin Durant had 25 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-109 on Tuesday night in Game 2 to tie the Western Conference first-round series. Booker drilled a 3 just before the halftime buzzer to tie it and scored 18 points in the third quarter on 7-of-8 shooting, helping the Suns push to a 92-87 advantage entering the fourth. The series moves to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday night. Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 31 points.

