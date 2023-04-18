Chapman, Bassitt power Blue Jays to 4-2 win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Chapman had a home run and a double to extend his hot start to the season and Chris Bassitt carried a shutout into the seventh inning as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 4-2. Bassitt (2-2) held the Astros in check for 6 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out five. The 34-year-old right-hander didn’t allow a hit until José Abreu singled with two out in the fourth inning. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also homered for Toronto. Jordan Romano earned his seventh save of the season. Astros starter José Urquidy took the loss.

