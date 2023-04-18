Cubs score 4 in 8th, send Athletics to 6th straight loss

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit an RBI single to break a scoreless tie and ignite a four-run outburst in the eighth inning, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 4-0 win over the Oakland Athletics. Marcus Stroman continued his strong start to the season, pitching six scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Mark Leiter Jr. (1-0) worked a scoreless seventh for his first win of the season. Oakland starter Ken Waldichuk pitched five scoreless innings with five strikeouts, but reliever Trevor May (2-3) was charged with three run and the loss after only managing to record one out.

