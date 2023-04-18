Dodgers ponder shortstop for Betts after paternity leave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was placed on the paternity list, keeping him out of Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets, and the Gold Glove right fielder could find himself playing a new position when he returns Wednesday. The Dodgers filled Betts’ roster spot by recalling infielder Luke Williams from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Daniel Hudson was moved to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Williams. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Betts likely will play the infield when he comes back for Wednesday afternoon’s series finale against the Mets. And with infielders Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor ailing, Roberts suggested Betts could see action at shortstop for the first time in his major league career.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.