Kershaw wins No. 200 in style as Dodgers blank Mets 5-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw delivered a vintage performance for his 200th win, pitching seven splendid innings of three-hit ball as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 5-0. J.D. Martinez homered twice and drove in four runs, finishing with four hits to help the Dodgers stop New York’s five-game winning streak. Kershaw struck out nine to pass Mickey Lolich for 22nd place on the career list with 2,833 strikeouts. The three-time Cy Young Award winner improved to 200-88 over 16 major league seasons — the best winning percentage among the 117 pitchers to win 200 games. The only one of them with a lower career ERA than Kershaw is Hall of Famer Walter Johnson.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.