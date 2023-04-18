Lowry scores 2 as Jets beat Golden Knights 5-1 in Game 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adam Lowry scored two goals and Blake Wheeler had a goal and two assists as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 in Game 1 of their first-round series. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal an assist, Kyle Connor also scored, and Nino Niederreiter had two assists for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves on a night in which the Jets’ defense allowed him to have a fairly stress-free game. William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights, who suffered their first regulation loss in nine games. It also was the first regulation loss for Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit, who went 7-0-3 in the regular season. He stopped 26 shots. Game 2 is Thursday night in Las Vegas.

