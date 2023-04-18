Point scores 2, Lightning rout Maple Leafs in series opener

TORONTO (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 in the opening game of the teams’ first-round playoff series. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and two assists, and Anthony Cirelli and Ross Colton finished with a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored for the Lightning, who scored four goals on the power play. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in his 100th playoff start. Ryan O’Reilly, William Nylander and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov allowed six goals on 29 shots before being replaced by Joseph Woll at the start the third period. The rookie netminder finished with four stops.

