Semien, Garcia hit 3-run shots as Rangers rout Royals 12-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia hit three-run homers to lead the Texas Rangers to a 12-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Sandy León also drove in two runs for the Rangers. Nathan Eovaldi picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. Brad Keller took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits and five walks in four innings. Texas improved to 11-6, reaching five games over .500 for the first time since July 16, 2019. The Royals have lost five straight and dropped to 1-11 at home this season.

