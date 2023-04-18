Shesterkin, Kreider help Rangers rip Devils 5-1 in Game 1
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 27 shots, Chris Kreider scored two power-play goals and the New York Rangers stunned the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan Lindgren and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers. Adam Fox had four assists and Artemi Panarin had two in this seventh renewal of this river rivalry in the postseason. The Devils, who set franchise records with 112 points and 52 wins, never got their rush game going. Their only goal came on a penalty shot by Jack Hughes late.