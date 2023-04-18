Strider, Braves pummel Padres 8-1 for 8th straight win
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Spencer Strider and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies and Sean Murphy each hit an impressive homer for the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves, who beat the struggling San Diego Padres 8-1 for their eighth straight win. It’s the longest active winning streak in baseball and the second-longest overall after Tampa Bay’s 13 straight wins to open the season. The Padres have lost six of seven. They avoided their third straight shutout when Juan Soto’s fielder’s choice in the eighth brought in Trent Grisham, who was aboard on a one-out double. That snapped a streak of 25 scoreless innings for San Diego.