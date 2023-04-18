Suwinski homers twice, Pirates beat skidding Rockies 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Jack Suwinski homered twice and drove in three runs, Vince Velasquez recovered from a rough start to pitch six solid innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Colorado 5-3, sending the Rockies to a season-high seventh consecutive loss. Connor Joe had a double and a triple against his former team, and Carlos Santana added an RBI double for the Pirates, who have won seven of their last nine road games. Kris Bryant homered and Elías Díaz had a two-run double in the first for the Rockies, who did not score over the final eight innings. Velasquez allowed five hits, only one after the first inning.

