Antetokounmpo’s status for Game 2 upgraded to questionable

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status has been updated to questionable for Game 2 of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Eastern Conference first-round series with the Miami Heat. Tuesday’s injury report listed the two-time MVP as doubtful for Game 2. But Wednesday’s updated injury report says he is as questionable. The Bucks star left the 130-117 Game 1 loss on Sunday with a bruised lower back. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo didn’t practice Tuesday.

