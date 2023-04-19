Bucks make 25 3s, beat Heat 138-122 without Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 24 and the hot-shooting Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence while trouncing the Miami Heat 138-122, tying their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at a game apiece. The Bucks went 25 of 49 on 3-point attempts to tie the NBA record for 3-point baskets in a postseason game. Pat Connaughton added a playoff career-high 22 points. Antetokounmpo remained out for Milwaukee after leaving the Bucks’ 130-117 Game 1 loss early in the second quarter with a bruised lower back.

