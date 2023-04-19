Cyclones turn to revamped staff to get offense going again

Iowa State’s primary focus in spring practice has been to improve an offense that struggled last season and contributed to the Cyclones’ fast descent to the bottom of the Big 12. Coach Matt Campbell says the system is not the problem. It’s about executing the system consistently. Nate Scheelhaase was promoted from running backs and receivers coach to coordinator. His charge is to revive a unit that was last in the Big 12 in scoring, rushing and total offense. The Cyclones also have new assistants coaching the offensive line, running backs and receivers.

