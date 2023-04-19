Dartmouth coach Teevens has leg amputated after bike crash
By ERIC OLSON
AP College Football Writer
Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens had his right leg amputated following a bicycle accident last month in Florida. Kirsten Teevens announced the news in a statement released by the school. The Teevens were riding on a road in the St. Augustine area when he was struck by a pickup March 16. Kirsten Teevens said Budy is alert and communicating and preparing to be transferred to a rehabilitation facility. Her statement did not say whether her husband remains in Florida. Dartmouth’s football program has drawn national attention since Buddy Teevens in 2010 removed live tackling in practices to reduce concussion risk.