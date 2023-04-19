Demi Vollering wins Flèche Wallonne, secures Ardennes double

HUY, Belgium (AP) — Dutch rider Demi Vollering was in a class of her own in the final grueling ascent leading to the finish of the Flèche Wallonne cycling race as she dropped all her rivals to secure a second one-day classic victory of the week. Vollering accelerated at the foot of the tough Mur de Huy ascent to move away from the leading pack and follow up her victory at Amstel Gold Race last weekend with another prestigious win. The men’s Flèche Wallonne was taking place later Wednesday, with two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar among the favorites.

