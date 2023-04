BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic had to rally from a set down to beat 18-year-old Luca Van Assche 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 at the Srpska Open. Coming off an early exit at Monte Carlo, Djokovic was also down an early break in the decider before advancing to the quarterfinals at the clay-court tournament. The 35-year-old Serb recovered from a slow start to drop just two points on his serve in the second set.

