Fast’s goal lifts Hurricanes past Islanders in overtime

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast took a cross-ice pass from Jordan Staal and buried it past Ilya Sorokin at 5:03 of overtime to lilft the Carolina Hurricanes past the New York Islanders 4-3. That gave Carolina a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Staal’s pass came from the left side to find Fast loose on the right for the finish over Sorokin’s pad. It ended a game that had seen Carolina blow a two-goal lead and trailing 3-2. Paul Stastny, Stefan Noesen and Jaccob Slavin also scored for Carolina. Kyle Palmieri, Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson scored for New York.

