Former Texas star Robinson set to test RB value in NFL draft

Former Texas star Bijan Robinson is in position to test the value of running backs in the NFL draft. Robinson rates as a top-five overall prospect for many experts. He’s not nearly that high in the mock drafts, and sometimes as low as the 20s. The value of running backs has been a hot topic for years in the NFL because of the question of durability. The Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott this offseason after drafting him fourth overall in 2016. He was elite early in his career before the production dropped. The Cowboys have a starter, but have been linked to Robinson. Dallas has the 26th pick in the first round on April 27.

