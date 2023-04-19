Gallo helps power Twins past Red Sox 10-4 in return from IL

BOSTON (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a three-run homer in his return from the injured list, and Trevor Larnach and Edouard Julien also homered to help lift the Minnesota Twins to a 10-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Joe Ryan allowed three runs and six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in six innings for the win. Brent Headrick earned the save in his major league debut. He gave up one run and one hit in three innings. Gallo missed 10 games with a right intercostal strain. Larnach had a three-run homer and had four RBIs overall. Corey Kluber gave up seven runs and six hits in five innings in the loss. Kiké Hernandez homered for Boston.

