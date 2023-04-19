Garcia dominant, Peña homers as Astros beats Toronto 8-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Garcia tied a career high with nine strikeouts in seven shutout innings, Jeremy Peña capped a six-run eighth with a three-run homer and the Houston Astros defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1. Mauricio Dubón extended his career-long hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the eighth that started Houston’s two-out rally. Alex Bregman singled, and Yordan Alvarez walked before José Abreu hit a two-run single. Kyle Tucker followed with an RBI single before Peña launched his third home run of the season into the Crawford Boxes. Jake Meyers hit a two-out, two-run double in the second to give Houston a 2-0 lead. Garcia scattered two hits and walked one. He lowered his ERA from 7.71 to 5.14.

