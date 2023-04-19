Bucks’ betting odds drop with Giannis still sidelined

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The back injury to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Miami Heat affected the betting markets. The Bucks were still favored to win Wednesday night’s Game 2, but the lines had dropped. They still are favored to win the series, but at lower prices. The Bucks lost Sunday’s best-of-seven series opener 130-117. Antetokounmpo had hoped to return for Game 2 on Wednesday night. He was ruled out close to game time.

