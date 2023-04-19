Haaland fires Man City into CL semifinals vs. Real Madrid

MUNICH (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored for Manchester City to advance to a Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid with a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their quarterfinal. The Norway forward missed a first-half penalty. Then he atoned by sealing City’s progress with a 4-1 win on aggregate by scoring the opening goal on a counterattack in the 57th minute. Bayern’s lack of confidence after losing the first leg 3-0 in Manchester showed as it failed to take advantage of numerous chances. Joshua Kimmich scored the Bavarian powerhouse’s consolation from the penalty spot in the 83rd. City will play defending champion Madrid away for the first leg of their semifinal in May.

