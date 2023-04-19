Heim, Semien lead Rangers to 12-3 win over KC, series sweep
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer and Marcus Semien had three hits while driving in a pair of runs to help the Rangers to a 12-3 win over the Royals and a sweep of their three-game series. Ezequiel Duran added a bases-loaded double, and Leody Taveras and Adolis Garcia also drove in a pair of runs apiece for the Rangers on Wednesday. They’ve won four straight and at 12-6 matched the fifth-best start in franchise history through 18 games. Martin Pérez allowed three runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. Brady Singer took the loss after allowing five runs on six hits and three walks.