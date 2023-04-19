Jags’ Ridley thinks he could be better after lengthy layoff
By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Recently reinstated receiver Calvin Ridley watched every snap Jacksonville took last season “10 or 12 times” while wrapping up his yearlong suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. He broke down formations, routes and coverages, envisioning himself in each of those situations alongside Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram. It was the most he could do from afar. And he hopes it will help him catch up and maybe even be better than before after a nearly two-year layoff. He says “I know who I am. I can help them.”