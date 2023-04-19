Judge robs Ohtani, hits 2-run HR as Yanks edge Angels in 10

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge robbed Shohei Ohtani of a homer just before hitting a two-run shot, and the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Gleyber Torres’ sacrifice fly in the 10th inning. Judge also saved the go-ahead run with a diving grab in the eighth inning, and the Yankees evened this star-studded series after dropping the opener Tuesday night. Gio Urshela tied it 2-all for the Angels in the eighth with a two-out RBI single against his former team — one pitch after Wandy Peralta balked Hunter Renfroe to second base. Brandon Drury then hit a slicing drive to deep right-center that would have knocked in the go-ahead run if Judge hadn’t made a sensational catch just shy of the warning track.

