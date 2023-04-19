KC Current fires Matt Potter hours before game in Houston

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Current has fired coach Matt Potter hours before its game in Houston for what the NWSL club called “issues around his leadership and employment responsibilities.” The club did not elaborate. Caroline Sjöblom was appointed the interim coach. Potter was in his second season. He replaced Huw Williams, who along with the Current were named in a joint report by the NWSL and its players’ union in December that alleged mistreatment by Williams during the 2021 season. Potter led the Current to the NWSL title game last season and was a finalist for coach of the year.

