Leafs’ Bunting suspended 3 games for head shot on Cernak

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto’s Michael Bunting has been suspended three games for a head shot on Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak in the teams’ first-round series opener. Bunting will now miss Games 2, 3 and 4. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension after a phone hearing with Bunting. He was given a match penalty and ejected from Game 1 for an illegal check to the head late in the second period. Cernak left and did not return. He was one of three Lightning players to leave the game. Top defenseman Victor Hedman and depth forward Michael Eyssimont were also injured.

