MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers has left his start against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning because of left forearm tightness. Rogers allowed an RBI double to Darin Ruff that drew the immediate attention of Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings. Manager Skip Schumaker and a team trainer then joined Rogers and Stallings on the mound.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.