Mets’ Scherzer ejected for sticky stuff after umpire check

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer has been ejected from the New York Mets’ game in Los Angeles after the umpires did the customary check of his glove before the bottom of the fourth inning. Scherzer was furious after being tossed following the inspection of his glove. The veteran right-hander already had been told by umpires to change his glove before he took the mound one inning earlier in the bottom of the third. Scherzer clearly could be seen yelling: “It’s rosin!” at umpires Dan Bellino and Phil Cuzzi before his ejection.

