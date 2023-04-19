No Ja Morant, no problem as Grizzlies tie up Lakers at 1-1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies tied their first-round Western Conference series at 1-1 by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 103-93 with two-time All-Star guard Ja Morant sidelined by an injured hand. No. 2 seed Memphis sat Morant after he tested the right hand originally hurt April 7 in a win at Milwaukee and aggravated driving to the basket in the opening loss to the Lakers. He had more exams on the hand before being declared inactive. LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Reserve Rui Hachimura had another strong performance with 20 points.

