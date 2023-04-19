No need for Champions League heroics for Madrid this time
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is making it look easy this time. There’s been no need for late heroics or big comebacks. No need for last-minute goals or extra time victories. It’s just been straightforward dominance. Madrid is taking the easier route after needing to rally its way through the knockout rounds of the Champions League last season. The team has cruised into the semifinals and remains on track for a record-extending 15th European title. Madrid defeated Chelsea 2-0 in London on Tuesday in the second leg of the quarterfinals and advanced 4-0 on aggregate. Rodrygo scored both goals.