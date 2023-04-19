Orioles shut out Nationals for 2nd straight night in 4-0 win
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Bradish and four relievers combined for Baltimore’s second consecutive shutout, and substitute Adam Frazier hit a two-run homer to help the Orioles to a 4-0 victory over the Washington Nationals. Bradish allowed five hits and a walk in six innings in his return from a bruised foot. Baltimore pitchers have now produced 26 consecutive scoreless innings. MacKenzie Gore allowed only three hits in six innings, but one of them was Frazier’s two-run shot in the fourth. Frazier entered the game in the bottom of the second when shortstop Jorge Mateo exited with right hip discomfort.